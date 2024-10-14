Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IWS opened at $132.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.40 and a twelve month high of $132.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

