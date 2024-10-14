Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 5,036.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,659 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned about 0.18% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPMO. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

SPMO opened at $93.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.32 and a 200-day moving average of $84.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $55.32 and a 1-year high of $93.70.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

