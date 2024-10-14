Constitution Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Constitution Capital LLC increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy makes up about 1.7% of Constitution Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 101.2% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.15.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.38 and a 200 day moving average of $106.03. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.79 and a twelve month high of $118.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 105.03%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

