Constitution Capital LLC Has $249,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Constitution Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 62.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the period. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.81.

Chevron Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $150.74. The stock had a trading volume of 427,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,728,207. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $170.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.93. The company has a market cap of $277.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

