Constitution Capital LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Constitution Capital LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.5% of Constitution Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 571,173 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $148,705,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, PBCay One RSC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,589,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $322.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Up 0.1 %

V stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $278.18. 309,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,094,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $508.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $274.16 and its 200-day moving average is $272.62. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.03 and a 12 month high of $293.07.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Visa Profile



Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

