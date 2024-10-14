Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, an increase of 56.7% from the September 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 540,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Cosan Price Performance

CSAN stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.76. The stock had a trading volume of 461,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,713. Cosan has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.20. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cosan will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cosan

About Cosan

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Cosan by 4.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Cosan by 2,736.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 11,495 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Cosan in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Cosan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $635,000.

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

