COSOL Limited (ASX:COS) Plans $0.01 Final Dividend

COSOL Limited (ASX:COS – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, October 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Sunday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.
COSOL Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.56.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Benjamin Buckley sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.92 ($0.62), for a total transaction of A$138,150.00 ($93,344.59). Insiders own 53.85% of the company’s stock.
About COSOL
COSOL Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It utilizes proprietary software and services to deliver solutions for clients operating in asset-intensive industries with a focus on resource and capital-intensive enterprise asset management and infrastructure-focused systems.
