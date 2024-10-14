Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $189.00 and last traded at $189.00, with a volume of 102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $186.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Credicorp

Credicorp Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.96.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The bank reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 19.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Credicorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $2.9084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Credicorp’s payout ratio is 55.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credicorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 741,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,158,000 after purchasing an additional 432,301 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 742,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,350,000 after acquiring an additional 79,336 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth about $729,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credicorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.