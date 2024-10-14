Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 138,719 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 172,861 shares.The stock last traded at $9.52 and had previously closed at $9.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CRESY

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $567.28 million, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $294.43 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 13.6% in the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 637,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after buying an additional 76,113 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 107,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 50,923 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 2nd quarter valued at $884,000. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the second quarter worth $821,000. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $773,000. 12.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.