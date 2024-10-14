Cronos (CRO) Price Tops $0.0780 on Top Exchanges

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0780 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.07 billion and approximately $7.30 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cronos has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00044070 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00007626 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00012678 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00006825 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00003856 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

