CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 68.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $1,342,000. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 223.2% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,955,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 429.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,360,000 after acquiring an additional 242,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRWD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.44.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,563,660. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,660. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $3,203,489.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 400,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,027,939.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,962 shares of company stock worth $27,289,518 in the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $320.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.63. The firm has a market cap of $77.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 604.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.17 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

