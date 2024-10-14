CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Short Interest Down 31.1% in September

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the September 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 414,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSPCY traded down C$0.26 on Monday, reaching C$3.40. The company had a trading volume of 11,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,423. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a 52-week low of C$2.25 and a 52-week high of C$3.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.04.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from CSPC Pharmaceutical Group’s previous dividend of $0.06.

About CSPC Pharmaceutical Group

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, other Asian regions, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Finished Drugs, Bulk Products, and Functional Food and Others segments.

