CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CSX by 0.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,251,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,418,883,000 after acquiring an additional 443,755 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CSX by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,133,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $573,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,204 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,421,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,466,000 after buying an additional 1,060,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of CSX by 38.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,749,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,917,000 after buying an additional 1,884,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP increased its stake in shares of CSX by 849.0% in the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 5,118,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,222,000 after buying an additional 4,579,344 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.01.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on CSX in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.19.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

