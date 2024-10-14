Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Cummins makes up approximately 1.1% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $12,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $2.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $338.38. The stock had a trading volume of 102,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,434. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $338.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $308.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cummins from $349.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cummins from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.55.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,269,205.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

