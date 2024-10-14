CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 46 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in CME Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its holdings in CME Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 10,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in CME Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 10,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 983,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,956,000 after acquiring an additional 43,061 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on CME Group from $209.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CME Group from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total transaction of $163,610.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,504.39. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME stock opened at $221.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.88. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.70 and a 12 month high of $226.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.55.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

