CVA Family Office LLC Grows Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Syon Capital LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $803.73 on Monday. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $452.01 and a 1 year high of $896.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $771.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $764.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.15.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. KLA’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 29.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total value of $1,702,815.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,063,876.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,873 shares of company stock worth $14,532,193 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on KLAC. TD Cowen boosted their price target on KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.57.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

