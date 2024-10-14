CVA Family Office LLC Has $191,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.31 and its 200-day moving average is $77.16. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

