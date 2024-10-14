CVA Family Office LLC Has $366,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

CVA Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VPU stock opened at $170.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $123.31 and a 12-month high of $176.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.86.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.