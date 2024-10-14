CVA Family Office LLC Has $52,000 Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 2,455.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 34,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 6.4% in the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on Global Payments from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $158.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.55.

NYSE GPN opened at $100.61 on Monday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $141.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $166,305.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,087.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

