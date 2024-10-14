CVA Family Office LLC Has $61,000 Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,278,000 after acquiring an additional 137,583 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 53.9% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,957,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,996,000 after purchasing an additional 685,190 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 9.4% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,069,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,925,000 after purchasing an additional 92,049 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 14.5% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 626,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,709,000 after purchasing an additional 79,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1,011.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 581,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,244,000 after purchasing an additional 529,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Down 0.9 %

PAYC stock opened at $162.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.50 and a twelve month high of $278.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.44 and its 200-day moving average is $165.78.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $437.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.19 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $334,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,805,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,506,778. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $334,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,805,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,506,778. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total transaction of $240,212.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,889.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,956 shares of company stock valued at $11,342,924 in the last 90 days. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Paycom Software

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

