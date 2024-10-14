CVA Family Office LLC Increases Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,380,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,258,076,000 after acquiring an additional 672,941 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 16,795.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 424,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,374,000 after purchasing an additional 421,560 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP grew its position in Simon Property Group by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 480,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,223,000 after purchasing an additional 310,207 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 5,778.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 265,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,372,000 after purchasing an additional 261,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 121.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 458,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,758,000 after buying an additional 251,679 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.8 %

SPG opened at $170.78 on Monday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.05 and a 1-year high of $171.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.74.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 78.14%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target (up previously from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Allan B. Hubbard acquired 370 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.30 per share, with a total value of $61,901.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,738,557.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

