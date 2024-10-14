CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 24 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 49.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $474.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $465.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $449.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a one year low of $361.02 and a one year high of $483.36.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $477.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,996. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

