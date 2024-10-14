CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Short Interest Down 12.8% in September

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,452,100 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the September 15th total of 5,107,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

CyberAgent Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CYAGF remained flat at $7.00 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 0.49. CyberAgent has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average of $6.49.

Get CyberAgent alerts:

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CyberAgent had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

About CyberAgent

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.