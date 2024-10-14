Dana (NYSE:DAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,817,182 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 1,251,886 shares.The stock last traded at $10.89 and had previously closed at $10.78.

A number of analysts recently commented on DAN shares. StockNews.com lowered Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Dana in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.95.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dana Incorporated will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 444.44%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dana stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 426,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of Dana worth $5,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

