dForce USD Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $14.56 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $14.56 million and $13,485.98 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99760203 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $7,763.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

