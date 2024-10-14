dForce USD (USX) Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $14.57 million and $12,175.87 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001516 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99760203 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $7,763.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

