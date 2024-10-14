DigiByte Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DigiByte has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $117.58 million and $2.04 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $65,866.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.10 or 0.00542152 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009326 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.82 or 0.00101446 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00029486 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.09 or 0.00235466 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00029940 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00074379 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About DigiByte

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,305,753,991 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

