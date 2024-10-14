Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.17, but opened at $29.91. Digimarc shares last traded at $29.19, with a volume of 3,622 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Digimarc in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Digimarc to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Digimarc Stock Down 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.51. The stock has a market cap of $618.53 million, a P/E ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.70.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 41.60% and a negative net margin of 105.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Digimarc by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Digimarc by 4.0% in the third quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 459,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,363,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Digimarc during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Digimarc during the 2nd quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the second quarter valued at about $18,249,000. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

