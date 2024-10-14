Digitalbox (LON:DBOX) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Digitalbox plc (LON:DBOX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 44 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.25 ($0.06).

Digitalbox Trading Up 5.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 14.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.70. The company has a market cap of £5.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 0.41.

About Digitalbox

(Get Free Report)

Digitalbox plc operates as a digital media company. It owns and operates Entertainment Daily that produces and publishes online UK entertainment news covering TV, showbiz, and celebrities; The Daily Mash, which delivers online satirical news articles; and The Tab, a student and youth culture site. The company is based in Peterborough, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digitalbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digitalbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.