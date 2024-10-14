Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Purchased by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 527,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,753 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up about 10.9% of Rise Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Rise Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $22,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 39.6% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth $102,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $42.64 on Monday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.48 and a 1-year high of $43.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.08.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

