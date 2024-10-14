Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Trading Down 4.1% – Here’s Why

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.29. 225,936 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 549,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

Dingdong (Cayman) Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $770.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.00 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average is $2.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDL. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Dingdong (Cayman) by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 690,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 267,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,849,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the period. 24.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as baked goods, dairy, seasonings, beverages, instant food, oil, and snacks. It offers its products through traditional offline, as well as online channels through Dingdong Fresh app, mini-programs, and third-party platforms.

