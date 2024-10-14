Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, an increase of 63.4% from the September 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQE. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 699.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 43,662 shares during the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group raised its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 105,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,373,000 after acquiring an additional 43,058 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 1st quarter worth $2,568,000. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 58,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 26,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 1st quarter worth $2,356,000.

Get Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares alerts:

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of QQQE traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.57. 173,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,871. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 1 year low of $70.18 and a 1 year high of $92.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.21 and its 200-day moving average is $87.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Cuts Dividend

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.1602 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.