Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. cut its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,257 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises approximately 8.8% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $13,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 87,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DFIV opened at $37.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $30.80 and a 1-year high of $38.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.96.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

