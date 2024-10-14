Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Has $693,000 Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. decreased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock opened at $320.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $268.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.63. The stock has a market cap of $77.93 billion, a PE ratio of 604.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.17 and a 1 year high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,962 shares of company stock worth $27,289,518 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.44.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

