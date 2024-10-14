Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 0.8% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of T. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.1% in the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.2% in the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 92,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $21.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $153.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $22.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.84.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

