Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Price Target Increased to $3.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 16.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DHC. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DHC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.61. 42,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,508. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $4.24.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.44). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 24.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $371.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Diversified Healthcare Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 99.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth $46,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth $62,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 14.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth $74,000. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

