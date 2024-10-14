Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Down 3.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) were down 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.54 and last traded at $3.54. Approximately 112,149 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,044,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DHC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. B. Riley increased their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Down 4.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 11.63 and a current ratio of 11.63. The stock has a market cap of $844.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.22.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.44). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $371.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 189,815 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 166,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 93,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

