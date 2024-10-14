Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, October 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3516 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from Diversified Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DHCNI stock opened at $16.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.27. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $17.10.

