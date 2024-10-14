DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Trading Down 4.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) traded down 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.82 and last traded at $8.88. 982,962 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,611,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DLocal from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group upgraded DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on DLocal from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on DLocal from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Get DLocal alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DLO

DLocal Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.76.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. DLocal had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $171.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DLocal Limited will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLocal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLO. Quarry LP grew its stake in DLocal by 1,124.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in DLocal by 31.8% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DLocal in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in DLocal by 24.7% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.