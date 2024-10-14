Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Trading Up 6.4% – Still a Buy?

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.82 and last traded at $42.82. Approximately 14,663 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 202,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.24.

Dogness (International) Trading Up 9.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.43 and its 200-day moving average is $16.20.

Dogness (International) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. The company provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dogness (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dogness (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.