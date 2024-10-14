Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $450.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $490.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $577.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $489.55.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $429.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $332.13 and a 52-week high of $542.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $421.63 and a 200 day moving average of $469.31.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 39.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,098,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,036,544,000 after purchasing an additional 222,949 shares in the last quarter. Marshfield Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 713,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $368,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 635,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $315,685,000 after acquiring an additional 138,224 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,003,000 after acquiring an additional 230,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 398,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,666,000 after acquiring an additional 18,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

