Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 31,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4,582.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth $5,514,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.44.

ZTS stock opened at $190.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.25. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.80 and a 1-year high of $201.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.14%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

