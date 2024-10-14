Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $5.33 Million Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 42.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,520 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $5,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KVUE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kenvue by 12.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,789,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,294,000 after buying an additional 17,908,497 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 134,565,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,773,000 after purchasing an additional 25,238,112 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 79,863,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023,047 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,319,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 21.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,444,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546,362 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenvue Price Performance

NYSE:KVUE opened at $21.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.18. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $23.55.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on KVUE. Citigroup cut their target price on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

