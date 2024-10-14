Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 25.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.0% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.4% during the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $429.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $421.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $469.31. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $332.13 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.43%.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Baird R W raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.55.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

