Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Purchases New Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its position in Cummins by 258.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,722.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cummins from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $349.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.55.

Cummins Trading Up 1.0 %

CMI opened at $336.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.44. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.80 and a 1-year high of $337.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

