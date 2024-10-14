Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 242 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 170.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 62.9% during the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth $39,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.89.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $211.81 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.95 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.41. The company has a market capitalization of $85.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.69%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,680. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.