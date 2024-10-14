Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 400 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC opened at $102.86 on Monday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $104.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,738.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $941,153.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.30.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

