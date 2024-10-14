Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Trims Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 28,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.07.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $60.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $38.58 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.79. The company has a market capitalization of $212.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.