Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.4% in the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 139,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,713,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 18.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $205.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.55. The stock has a market cap of $186.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $214.66.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 84.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.65.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

