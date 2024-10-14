Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock (NASDAQ:RILYM) Announces $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock (NASDAQ:RILYM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, October 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RILYM opened at $18.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.70. Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $24.64.

About Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock

